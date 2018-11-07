Wynn Resorts +4% after EBITDA gain

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) trades higher after slipping past estimates with its Q3 report.

Operating revenue rose 39% for the Wynn Palace business and 3% for Wynn Macau. Operating revenue fell 14% for Las Vegas operations.

Adjusted property EBITDA increased 6.6% to $504.4M during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased 64% Wynn Palace compared to a year ago, but was flat at Wynn Macau. Las Vegas adjusted property EBITDA was down 37%.

Adjusted net income rose to $1.68 per share vs. $1.52 a year ago and $1.68 consensus.

Boston update: Total project budget ~$2.6B, incurred costs ~1.83B, opening date estimated for middle part of 2019.

Shares of Wynn are up 3.5% in after hours trading to $118.00.

