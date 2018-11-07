Roku falls 11% despite beat-and-raise in Q3

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has slipped 11.3% in after-hours trading despite a beat in Q3 earnings along with boosted guidance for the coming quarter and full year.

Net revenues jumped 39% in its beat, with platform revenues up 74%.

Gross profit came in at $79M, a 58% Y/Y gain.

Active accounts settled at 23.8M vs. a year-ago 16.7M, and ARPU was $17.34 vs. the prior year's $12.68. Streaming hours overall were 6.2B, ahead of expectations and up from last quarter's 5.5B.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $100.1M (up 74%); Player, $73.3M (up 9%).

Gross profit breakout: Platform, $70.5M (up 58%); Player, $8.4M (up 59%).

Liquidity was $180M at quarter's end.

For the full year, it's raising guidance on revenue growth to 42% Y/Y at the midpoint (up from 40% provided last quarter and 31% at the beginning of 2018). It's also raising expectations for full-year gross profit growth to 63% (from 61% previously and 43% at the beginning of the year).

That translates to full-year revenues of $722M-$732M (vs. consensus for $722.8M) and gross profit of $323M-$330M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

