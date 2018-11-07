Fossil +6% after margins improve

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) trades higher after a mixed Q3 report.

Global retail comparable sales fell 3% during the quarter.

Gross margin was 53.6 % of sales for the quarter vs. 46.4% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $50M vs. $22.9M consensus.

CEO update: "The third quarter marked progress toward our goals as we saw double digit growth in both our connected watches and our own e-commerce business. On a lower overall sales base we significantly improved profitability. We are pleased with the progress we are making and our plans for the holiday season, which is reflected in our increased outlook for the year."

Fossil guidance: FY18 sales growth of -9% to -7%, gross margin of 52.0% to 53.0%, operating margin of 2% to 3%, income after taxes of $5M to $30M.

FOSL is up 6.0% in AH to $21.79 after falling off 12.7% before the bell.

