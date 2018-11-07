Square slips 4.5% after Q4 guidance disappoints

Square (NYSE:SQ) falls 4.5% in after-hours trading as its Q4 adjusted EPS guidance falls short of the consensus estimate.

Sees Q4 adjusted EPS at 12 cents-13 cents vs. consensus of 11 cents.

Sees Q4 adjusted revenue of $446M-$451M; consensus estimate of $439.3M.

Q3 adjusted EPS of 13 cents exceeds consensus estimate by 2 cents and compares with 7 cents a year ago.

Q3 adjusted revenue of $431MM rises 68% Y/Y, beats $414.1M consensus. Adjusted revenue excludes Weebly and Zesty acquisitions and is meant to reflect ongoing momentum of business.

Transaction-based revenue rose $655.4M from $510.0M a year ago.

Subscription and services-based revenue increased to $166.2M from $65.1M Y/Y.

Hardware revenue rose to $17.6M from $10.1M.

