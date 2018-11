Portola Pharma Q3 revenue up 274%; Andexxa sales almost $8M; shares up 4% after hours

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Q3 results ($M): Revenue: 14.2 (+273.7%); Andexxa sales: 7.7.

Net loss: (71.3) (+14.0%); loss/share: (1.08) (+23.4%).

2018 guidance: Operating expenses: $355M - 365M from $390M - 430M.

Future milestones:

Preliminary data from Phase 2a study of cerdulatinib presentation at ASH next month.

Broad market launch on Andexxa after FDA approval of Generation 2 supply.

End-of-Phase 2 meeting with FDA to clarify registration path for cerdulatinib in Q1 2019.

CHMP opinion on andexanet alfa in H1 2019.

Shares up 4% after hours.

Previously: Portola Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.55, beats on revenue (Nov. 7)