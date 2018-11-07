Qualcomm -2.7% on Q4 beats, downside revenue guide

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) drops 2.7% on Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q1 guidance has downside revenue of $4.5B to $5.3B (consensus: $5.58B; decrease of 13% to 26% Y/Y) and EPS of $1.05 to $1.15. MSM chip shipments are expected down 18% to 26% to 175M to 195M.

QCT performance: Revenue, $4.6 B; MSM shipments, 232M; EBT, $796M.

QTL performance: Revenue, $1.13B; EBT, $739.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:45 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Post updated to correct data from a prior quarter's release.

