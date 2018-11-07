Margin pressure at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports sales in its energy drinks segment increased 13% to $935M in Q3. The strategic brands segment saw a 2.8% decline to $74.4M.

Gross profit fell 280 bps to 59.8% of sales (60.3% excluding impact of ASC 606) as a different product mix factored in. Analysts expected a mark of 60.9%.

Distribution costs increased 90 bps to 4.1% of sales.

SG&A expenses fell 150 bps to 11.2% of sales.

Monster paid an effective tax rate of 21.8% during the quarter vs. 31.9% a year ago.

MNST -0.3% AH to $55.50.

