Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -9% after-hours as it reports a surprise Q3 loss even as revenues rose 42% Y/Y to $205M.

RUN says MW deployed rose 10% Y/Y to 100 MW during Q3 from 90 MW in the year-ago quarter, and creation cost per watt of $3.34 was unchanged from a year ago but higher than $3.12 in Q2; NPV per watt was $1.00, compared to $1.15 in the year-earlier quarter and $0.98 in Q2.

For FY 2018, RUN continues to expect deployments to grow 15% Y/Y.