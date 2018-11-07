TripAdvisor +9% on Q3 EPS beat

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) gains 9% on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue.

Hotel breakdown: Revenue, $305M (consensus: $310M); Click-based and Transaction revenue, $194M (consensus: $194.2M); Display-based Ad and Subscription revenue, $81M (consensus: $80M).

Non-hotel revenue was $153M compared to the $157.6M consensus.

Average monthly unique hotel shoppers grew 8% in the quarter to 490M. Revenue per hotel shopper was up 5% to $0.41.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET tomorrow morning.

