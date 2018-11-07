Take-Two +3.7% on strong bookings, 'RDR2' sales rampage

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 3.7% postmarket after its bookings came in ahead of expectations and flagship release Red Dead Redemption 2 shipped a heavy 17M units in just eight days of release.

That's more sell-in than the game's predecessor, Red Dead Redemption, saw in its first eight years.

That's led to a guidance boost for the full year: to bookings of $2.8B-$2.9B (vs. consensus for $2.86B). Q3 bookings are forecast at $1.4B-$1.45B (vs. $1.36B consensus).

Recurrent consumer spending was up 12% and made up 49% of total net revenue, the company said; biggest contributors were NBA 2K19 and 2K18, Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K Online 2, Dragon City and Monster Legends, and WWE SuperCard.

Digitally delivered net revenue was up 18% to $358.4M and made up 73% of total.

The company swung to a net profit of $25.4M from a loss of $2.7M last year.

