More on Prudential Financial Q3: AUM rises to $1.41T from $1.37T Y/Y

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) reports Q3 adjusted operating income per share of $3.15, including notable items resulting in a net charge of 1 cent; consensus estimate is $3.16.

PRU -0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q3 book value per common share of $110.78 vs. $116.70 a year ago; adjusted BV per common share $95.20 vs. $85.03.

Assets under management rose to $1.41T at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $1.37T a year earlier.

“We generated an annualized adjusted operating return on equity that remained above our 12-13% target and produced positive growth metrics across our businesses," says Chairman and CEO John Strangfeld.

Previously: Prudential Financial misses by $0.01 (Nov. 7)