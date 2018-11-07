Marathon Oil rises after strong Q3 results, production at high end of guidance

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) +1.3% after-hours as it beats expectations for both Q3 earnings and revenues, which rose by more a third from the prior-year quarter to $1.67B.

Total Q3 production averaged 419K net boe/day, above the high end of guidance, including total oil production of 204K net bbl/day, up 3% Q/Q on a divestiture adjusted basis; U.S. production averaged 294K net boe/day, above the high end of guidance, including oil production of 168K net bbl/day, up 4% Q/Q.

MRO raises its FY 2018 total production guidance to 405K-415K net boe/day, up from its previous view of 400K-415K net boe/day, and hikes guidance for annual resource play oil and boe growth to 30%-34%, up from 28%-32% previously, with oil expected to be at the high end of the range.

MRO also says it generated $320M of organic free cash flow during Q3, bringing YTD organic free cash flow generation to more than $630M.