Pareteum -4% with strong revenue guidance still shorting consensus

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is off 4% in late trading following a Q3 report where it topped expectations but raised revenue growth guidance short of analyst consensus.

Revenue more than doubled to $8M, and gross margin rose 73% to $5.88M.

EBITDA, meanwhile, jumped to $1.78M from a year-ago $603,000.

Pareteum's 36-month contractual revenue backlog is up to $403M, vs. a year-ago $94M and last quarter's $276M.

The company has raised its outlook, forecasting revenues to more than double for the full year (vs. previous guidance for 85% gains). Vs. $13.55M last year, that would be $27.1M, short of consensus for $29.2M.

It also expects positive adjusted EBITDA and cash from continuing operations. Target gross margins are 70-75%.

