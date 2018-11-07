Ellington Financial plans REIT conversion

EFC Q3 adjusted net investment income of $12.5M or $0.40 per share. Dividend is $0.41.

September 30 book value per share of $19.37 down $0.20 from three months earlier. Today's close of $15.71 ( up 1.8% on the day) is about a 19% discount to Sept. 30 book.

At the moment, the company intends to convert from a partnership to a REIT in H1 of 2019 - this may explain the big pop in the shares into the close and another 1.7% advance to $15.98 after hours.

Conference call tomorrow at 2 ET

Previously: Ellington Financial beats by $0.08, beats on total investment income (Nov. 7)