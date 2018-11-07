CNBC: Comcast plans streaming box for Net-only customers

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is introducing a product for its broadband-only customers that would include a device allowing them to aggregate certain streaming services, CNBC reports.

That would include Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube and feature a voice-activated remote similar to Comcast's existing X1 platform, CNBC says.

After hours: NFLX -0.1% ; AMZN flat; GOOG flat, GOOGL flat. The news may be affecting device maker Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), now down 10% in postmarket trading in spite of a solid Q3 with raised guidance.

The new platform wouldn't have cable TV but along with the streaming options would allow customers to rent programming and easily upgrade to another Comcast video package, according to the report.