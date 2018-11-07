More on Manulife Q3 results

Manulife (NYSE:MFC) Q3 core EPS of C$0.75 sails past consensus estimate of C$0.51 and improves from C$0.53 a year ago, driven by solid growth in Asia, Global Wealth, and Asset Management.

Q3 ROE of 15.1% vs 10.8% Y/Y; core ROE of 14.8% vs. 10.6%.

Q3 insurance annualized premium equivalent sales of C$1.4B, up 8% Y/Y.

Q3 wealth and asset management net flows of C$0.4B vs. C$4.2B a year ago; notes higher redemptions in North American retail businesses and redemption of two large fixed-income mandates.

Total company assets under management and administration of C$1.1T at Sept. 30, 2018, up 2% from Dec. 31, 2017.

