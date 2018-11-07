New York REIT completes conversion to LLC

New York REIT's (NYSE:NYRT) conversion to New York REIT Liquidating LLC effective 5:00PM ET Wednesday.

Nov. 2, 2018 was the last day of trading for the company's stock on the NYSE.

Based on the average of the high and low trading prices of the common stock on the last three days on which the shares were traded on the NYSE, the deemed distribution for tax purposes to holders of Common Stock as of 5:00 PM on Nov. 7, 2018 is $14.00 per share.

Previously: New York REIT to issue $3.25 per share liquidation distribution (Oct. 5)