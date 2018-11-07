Stocks surge as election results end source of investor stress

Stocks surged higher in a relief rally after the U.S. midterm election results removed a major source of uncertainty, as analysts see a split Congress less likely to make radical policy changes.

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by consumer discretionary (+3.1%) and health care (+2.9%) on the belief that a split Congress would make a full repeal the Affordable Care Act unlikely.

A sharp rally in recently battered technology (+2.9%) and internet stocks showed rejuvenated investor confidence; within the consumer discretionary group, Amazon scored an impressive 6.9% gain.

The defensive-oriented real estate (+1.1%), utilities (+1.1%) and consumer staples (+0.6%) groups lagged the broader market but still finished with healthy gains.

Of note, pot stocks surged after Attorney General Sessions, an influential critic of legalizing marijuana, resigned his post effective immediately.

U.S. Treasury prices ended roughly flat, with the 10-year yield unchanged at 3.21% and the two-year yield rising by a basis point to 3.06%.

WTI crude oil settled 0.9% lower at $61.65/bbl, after the U.S. reported a weekly crude inventory build of 5.8M barrels last week, marking the seventh straight week of stockpile builds.