More on Newtek Business Services Q3: Sees 2.2% boost in 2019 dividend

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Q3 adjusted net investment income per share of 50 cents beats consensus by 3 cents; and compares with 45 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Forecasts paying an annual cash dividend of $1.84 per share in 2019, a 2.2% increase over the 2018 annual dividend.

Total investment portfolio increased by 12 % to $513.5M at Sept. 30, 2018 from $456.7M at Dec. 31, 2017.

Received $5.0B in loan referrals in Q3, almost double from the same quarter a year ago.

On track to receive $18B-$19B in loan referrals in Q3.

Reaffirms year forecast for SBA 7(a) loan fundings of $465M-$485M.

Previously: Newtek Business beats by $0.03, beats on total investment income (Nov. 7)