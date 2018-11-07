Sun Life Financial Q3 underlying EPS C$1.20; boosts dividend by 5%

Nov. 07, 2018 5:38 PM ETSun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)SLFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Q3 underlying EPS of C$1.20 vs. C$1.05 a year ago.
  • Boosts common share dividend by 5% to C$0.50.
  • Q3 reported EPS of C$0.93 fell from C$1.32 a year ago.
  • Q3 underlying ROE of 14.0% compares with 12.7% a year ago.
  • Q3 insurance sales of C$577M slips from C$599M a year ago.
  • Q3 wealth sales of C$29.8B vs. C$35.8B a year ago.
  • Q3 value of new business increases to C$244M vs. C$224M.
  • Assets under management C$983.5B in Q3 vs. C$933.6B a year earlier.
