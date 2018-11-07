Rubicon Project +7.8% as Q3 tops expectations

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) is up 7.8% after hours following its beat on Q3 revenues and profits.

Revenues fell more than 15% Y/Y but gained 4% sequentially. Ad spend grew 24% Y/Y, with key contributions from programmatic video and audio ads.

Net loss narrowed to $13.8M from a year-ago loss of $103.6M. And EBITDA improved to -$1.4M from a year-ago -$2.3M.

Mobile ad spend was up 45% Y/Y, making up 55% of the total. Desktop ad spend rose 6%.

Take rate meanwhile rose to 12.3% and the company expects it will approach 13% in Q4.

Revenue by channel: Desktop, $12.5M (down 26%); Mobile, $17.25M (down 5.9%).

Advertising spend by channel: Desktop, $109.3M (up 5.8%); Mobile, $132.85M (up 44.9%).

For Q4, it's guiding to Y/Y revenue growth of more than 20%, with ad spend growing by about 20%.

