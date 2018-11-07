U.S. announces new duties on Chinese aluminum sheet products

The U.S. Commerce Department says it will impose final anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on Chinese common alloy aluminum sheet products.

The final duties are reduced to a range of 96.3%-176.2% from the initial combined range of 198.4%-280.46% first imposed in April and July.

U.S. aluminum industry firms including Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) and Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) testified last December 2017 that the volume of aluminum sheet product imports had increased by nearly 750% over the last decade, resulting in "significant market share gains by Chinese imports at the direct expense of the U.S. industry."

Other potentially related tickers include AA, CENX, MT, KALU, ACH

ETFs: FOIL, JJUB