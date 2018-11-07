Zayo Group plans split into two public companies

Alongside its fiscal Q1 earnings, where it missed on top and bottom lines, Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) has rolled out a plan to separate into two public companies.

One company (Zayo Infrastructure) would be a fiber-focused infrastructure firm in North America and Europe. The other (EnterpriseCo) would be a high-bandwidth-focused enterprise service provider.

Shares are down 8.2% after hours.

The InfraCo would be made up of the current Fiber Solutions and zColo business segments, along with the Wavelength and IP Transit businesses in Zayo's Transport segment. It would continue to be led by Zayo Chairman/CEO Dan Caruso.

EnterpriseCo would comprise the current Enterprise Networks and Allstream segments, along with the SONET and Ethernet businesses in Transport. It would be subdivided into two business units: Enterprise Division and Carrier Division. It would be led by new COO Mike Strople (president of Allstream) and Tyler Coates, SVP of the existing Enterprise segment.

In other administrative news, Scott Drake and Yancey Spruill are joining Zayo's board of directors.