Alemarle -2.5% as unexpected shutdowns at lithium plants hurt Q3 results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) -2.5% after-hours as Q3 earnings exceeded expectations due in part to price hikes, but results were hurt by unanticipated production problems.

ALB says unexpected shutdowns at three of its lithium manufacturing sites resulted in volume shortfalls during the quarter, but all facilities are now back on line and operating at forecast rates.

Q3 lithium sales rose less than 1% from the prior-year quarter to $271M, and the company is making “meaningful progress on extending our long-term lithium supply agreements, says CEO Luke Kissam.

ALB reaffirms guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $5.30-$5.50 vs. $5.39 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $3.3B-$3.5B vs. $3.37B consensus and representing a 7%-14% Y/Y increase.