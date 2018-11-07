MasTec +5.2% on move to MidCap 400; FTK -4.1% on exiting SmallCap 600

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is up 5.2% after hours following news that it's heading into the S&P MidCap 400, replacing United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI).
United Natural is itself heading down into the SmallCap 600 where its market cap is more representative, and where it will replace MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG), which is no longer in compliance with listing standards. MiMedx is up 1.6% after hours following today's 41.2% decline. Those moves are effective prior to Monday's open.
In the S&P 500, Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will move into that index from the MidCap 400 in order to replace EQT (NYSE:EQT). EQT is spinning off Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), and both those stocks will move into the MidCap 400. those moves are effective prior to Tuesday's open.
Making extra room is Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN), heading to the SmallCap 600 to replace Flotek (NYSE:FTK), which is being bounced. Those moves are effective before the open on Wednesday. FTK is down 4.1% after hours.
