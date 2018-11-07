MasTec +5.2% on move to MidCap 400; FTK -4.1% on exiting SmallCap 600

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is up 5.2% after hours following news that it's heading into the S&P MidCap 400, replacing United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI).

United Natural is itself heading down into the SmallCap 600 where its market cap is more representative, and where it will replace MiMedx (NASDAQ:MDXG), which is no longer in compliance with listing standards. MiMedx is up 1.6% after hours following today's 41.2% decline. Those moves are effective prior to Monday's open.

In the S&P 500, Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) will move into that index from the MidCap 400 in order to replace EQT (NYSE:EQT). EQT is spinning off Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), and both those stocks will move into the MidCap 400. those moves are effective prior to Tuesday's open.