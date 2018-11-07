Energy Transfer +1.7% after Q3 adjusted EBITDA hits record $2.58B

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +1.7% after-hours following Q3 earnings that fell short of estimates but adjusted EBITDA totaled a record $2.58B and revenues jumped 45% Y/Y to $14.5B.

Distributable cash flow attributable to partners rose 27% Y/Y to a record $1.38B, with distribution coverage of 1.73x vs. 1.59x in the year-ago quarter.

Separately, ET announces its Lone Star NGL subsidiary will construct a seventh natural gas liquids fractionation facility at Mont Belvieu, Tex., scheduled to be operational in Q1 2020.

Lone Star also will expand the Lone Star Express Pipeline by adding a new 352-mile pipeline extending from Lone Star’s pipeline system near Wink, Tex., to Lone Star Express’ pipeline south of Fort Worth.