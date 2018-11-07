Tucows boosts income with help of cost cuts

Tucows (NYSEMKT:TCX) saw net income jump in Q3, despite revenues that fell slightly as the company cut costs at a faster pace.

Revenues ticked down nearly 2%, but cost of revenues fell 8.1%, leaving gross profit to gain 18% to $24.3M.

Income from operations rose to $7.65M from $5.97M. Meanwhile, net income rose to $5.35M from $3.44M.

Cash from operations rose to $11.2M from $7.28M.

Cash and equivalents at quarter's end were $10.78M, down from $18.05M as of last Dec. 31.

A few late block trades have come across at $49.75 ( down 3.4% from today's close).

Previously: Tucows beats on revenue (Nov. 07 2018)

Press release