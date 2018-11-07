BHP wins exploration licenses for oil blocks off eastern Canada

BHP says it was awarded a full participating interest in and operatorship of two exploration licenses for two blocks in the offshore Orphan Basin in eastern Canada by the Canada Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board.

BHP says its US$625M aggregate bid will cover the drilling and seismic work required by the exploration work programs over the six-year term of the license agreements.

BHP says the initial planned capex on the exploration work programs for the oil blocks is US$140M up to FY 2021.

"This frontier opportunity has large oil resource potential which we identified through our Global Petroleum Endowment Study in 2016 and is in a low risk country," BHP says.