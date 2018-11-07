Entravision -5.7% after Q3 miss, exit of chief revenue officer

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) is off 5.7% after hours following a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q3 results, alongside news that its chief revenue officer is leaving the company.

Mario Carrera is exiting the CRO position, and he'll remain in place until a replacement is named. The company's begun a search for a new CRO. Carrera joined the company in 2003.

Revenues fell 78% without the spectrum usage rights revenue as a result of an FCC auction. Revenue from advertising and retransmission consent ticked up 4% to $73.4M, while the spectrum usage rights revenue ($263.9M last year) shrank to just $1.18M.

Free cash flow fell accordingly to $1.9M from $268.85M. EBITDA fell just 11% to $11.3M.

Ad revenues were up thanks to increases in digital media, offsetting drops in television and radio.

Previously: Entravision misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 07 2018)

Press release