Boeing to report lower October deliveries amid supplier delays, CFO says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) CFO Greg Smith warns October aircraft deliveries to airlines will come in lower than normal before rebounding in November and December, amid persistent delays on engines and other components from supplier CFM International.

“The deliveries for the balance of the year will be backloaded,” Smith told a conference in Chicago today. “You’ll see a lighter October than you would typically, and you’ll see higher-than-production-rate delivery profile for November and December.”

“We’re still not fully recovered and don’t expect to until the end of the year,” Smith said.

Boeing, which is expected to release its orders and deliveries for October next week, is on track to deliver another record year of plane sales, delivering 568 aircraft in the first nine months of 2018, as it works to overcome factory delays which created a production bottleneck at its Seattle-area plant over the summer.