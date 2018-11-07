TechTarget -4.6% as Q3 earnings growth lags expectations

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is 4.6% lower postmarket afer a Q3 earnings miss despite solid growth, and a new buyback announcement.

Revenues rose nearly 10% to $30.7M, and EBITDA jumped 25% to $7.7M. Higher revenue led gross profit percentage to 76%, up from a year-ago 75%.

Revenue breakout: IT Deal Alert North America, $11.9M (up 20%); IT Deal Alert International, $4M (up 17%); North America Core, $9.03M (down 4%); International Core, $5.75M (up 10%).

Unpaid traffic was nearly flat and "remains at a level that is more than sufficient to support our revenue." It made up 96% of overall traffic.

The company is authorizing a new $25M stock repurchase plan, following the August expiration of a $20M plan. The new plan is good for two more years.

For Q4, it sees revenues of $31M-$32M and EBITDA of $7.3M-$8M. For the full year of 2019, preliminary guidance is for double-digit revenue growth and 20%-plus EBITDA growth.

