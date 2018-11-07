New Michigan governor may seek to block Enbridge's Line 5

Newly elected Michigan Gov. Whitmer may push to shut Enbridge's (ENB +0.2% ) Line 5 pipeline, which moves 540K bbl/day of oil the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron toward Ontario.

Whitmer has promised to dismantle a deal reached last month between ENB and the outgoing governor to build a utility corridor under the Straits to address environmental safety concerns around the 65-year-old pipeline and house a future replacement.

Meanwhile, TransCanada's (TRP) Keystone XL oil pipeline likely got a boost from the election of two supporters to Nebraska's Public Service Commission.

The state's PSC voted 3-2 a year ago to approve the Keystone XL mainline alternative route through the state, and one of last night's winners defeated a candidate who had promised to challenge the pipeline's approval; the Nebraska Supreme Court is reviewing the decision.