Northern Dynasty soars as Alaska elects pro-development governor

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +27.8% ) rises as much as 56% after Alaska voters elected a new governor the company says is "a strong proponent of encouraging investment and responsible development of the state's natural resources."

Incoming Gov. Dunleavy defeated a candidate who opposed development of NAK's Pebble Project.

NAK notes Alaska voters also rejected the so-called "Stand For Salmon" initiative, which would have changed the state's regulatory framework and habitat protections for fish migrating up rivers that was positioned as a vote against the Pebble Project.