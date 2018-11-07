Nevada voters reject breakup of Berkshire's NV Energy utility

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) was a big winner in Tuesday's midterm elections, as Nevada voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have mandated an overhaul of the state's electricity markets.

The failed measure would have broken up the monopoly system that BRK's NV Energy unit holds on the market by requiring the state to switch to a competitive retail model, likely forcing the utility to divest its generating assets.

NV Energy had warned it might abandon its plan to invest in 1 GW of renewables if the initiative had passed, so the rejection could help boost renewable investment in the state; backers of the ballot initiative said competition in the energy markets would drive prices down and provide more renewable energy choices.