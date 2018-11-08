Reuters: New funding values Alibaba online services unit at up to $30B

A new funding round has boosted the valuation of Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) new online services unit to as much as $30B, Reuters reports.

The company set up a fund-raising plan in August for a unit that would come to combine food delivery service Ele.me and online restaurant guide Koubei.

Some $4B in new funds spurs the higher valuation; more than $3B of the new funds comes from Alibaba and the SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund, according to the report, and they were joined by Primavera Capital and Ant Financial.

The new funds help the unit in its heated rivalry with Meituan Dianping, backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Meituan Dianping raised $4.2B in an initial public offering in September and is currently valued at $44B.