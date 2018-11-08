Reports: Tencent cutting games marketing amid regulatory lockup

Amid an ongoing Chinese crackdown on the videogame industry, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is cutting marketing for its Tencent Games division, Bloomberg reports.

It's time for marketing execs to limit cash flow and spending, the company says in an internal memo seen by the news service.

Games that don't yet have their government license will need to return unspent money, the memo says. China hasn't approved a new game since March.

Tencent has seen some $200B in market value vanish since peaking in January.