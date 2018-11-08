Robyn Denholm replaces Musk as Tesla chair

Serving as an independent director at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) since 2014, Robyn Denholm will take over Elon Musk as chair of the company's board.

The move is part of Musk's settlement with the SEC following his infamous take-private tweets in August.

Denholm will also leave her role as CFO and Head of Strategy at Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY), Australia's largest telecom company, once her six-month notice period is complete.

She's set to receive 8,000 stock options each year at Tesla and a cash retainer of $300,000.