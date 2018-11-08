Chinese exports surge despite tariffs

China reported strong trade data for October as shippers rushed goods to the U.S., its biggest trading partner, before higher tariff rates kick in on Jan. 1.

Dollar-denominated exports rose 15.6% from a year ago, while imports advanced 21.4%, resulting in a trade surplus of $34B (and $31.7B with the U.S).

That may not be enough to please President Trump, but its down from a record $34.1B in September.

