Enghouse Systems acquires Telexis Solutions

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCPK:EGHSF) has acquired Telexis Solutions B.V. and Telexis B.V. with annual revenue of ~$18.8M.

"Telexis Solutions has a strong position in the Dutch market with systems that are a natural extension to Enghouse Transportation solutions," said Brad Cameron, General Manager, Enghouse Transportation. "This acquisition will improve our ability to penetrate new geographies, expand our Public Transit vision and complement our existing solutions. We are very pleased to welcome Telexis Solutions' customers and employees to the Enghouse Transportation family."