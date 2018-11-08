New York Mortgage Trust prices equity offering

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) has priced an underwritten public offering of 12,.5M coomon shares at $6.11 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on November 13.

The company estimates net proceeds to be approximately $74.1M (or ~$85.3M if the underwriters exercise their option).

Net proceeds of this offering will be used for general business purposes and general working capital purposes.

