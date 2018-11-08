MPLX LP prices $2.25B senior notes offering

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has priced $2.25B of unsecured senior notes, consisting of $750M of 4.800% senior notes due in 2029 at 99.432% of para nd $1.5B of 5.500% senior notes due in 2049 at 98.031% of par.

The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of the $750M of its 5.500% senior notes due 2023 and the remaining net proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facility and the intercompany loan agreement with its sponsor, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and/or for general partnership purposes.