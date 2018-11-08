Futures slip ahead of FOMC decision

The Fed is likely to leave rates unchanged this afternoon as it announces its decision following a two-day policy meeting.

Traders are still getting nervous about upcoming tightening in December, with U.S. stock index futures giving back some of yesterday's gains. Dow -0.3% ; S&P 500 -0.4% ; Nasdaq -0.7% .

Recent reports showing strong job gains and economic growth give the FOMC little reason to materially change the statement, while recent stock weakness doesn’t appear large enough to warrant extra attention from the central bank.

Oil is up 0.1% at $61.71/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1224/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.22%.

