Monster -13% after disclosing fight with Coca-Cola

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) trades lower after its Q3 earnings report and conference call disclosure of a tussle with Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Managment says the company is going to arbitration with Coca-Cola over two energy products being launched that it sees as going against its agreement with the beverage giant. Coca-Cola claims the energy drinks fall under an exception in the Monster deal.

Monster earnings call conference transcript

Shares of Monster are down 13.0% in premarket trading to $48.66.

Previously: Margin pressure at Monster Beverage (Nov. 7)