Johnson Controls updates on guidance, strategic review

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) sets guidance slightly below expectations alongside its Q3 report.

The midpoint of the company's full-year EPS range of $2.90 to $3.05 is below the consensus estimate of $3.03.

Johnson Controls also anticipates full-year orgnaic revenue growth at mid-single digit pace.

Q3 was highlighted by a 8% gain in buildings organic revenue.

Management update: "We are in the final stages of the strategic review of our Power Solutions business. We have assessed multiple options and have made significant progress toward making a final decision. As we look forward to fiscal 2019, we remain focused on driving execution across our portfolio to further enhance our growth trajectory supported by our strong backlog, order momentum and new business wins. We expect our overall financial performance to continue to improve by intensely focusing on top-line growth, margin expansion and free cash flow conversion."

A new $1B share repurchase plan was also announced by Johnson.

JCI +0.81% premarket to $33.67.

