KKR Real Estate Finance reports pricing of $1.0B CLO

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) prices a $1.0B managed commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO), the largest managed CLOs issued to date by a publicly traded mortgage REIT sponsor.

The CRE CLO features a two-year reinvestment period with an 81% advance rate at a weighted average running cost of capital of L +1.36% (before amortized costs).

The company placed $810.0M of securities rated AAA through BBB- providing KREF with match-term financing of a non-mark-to-market and non-recourse basis.

Previously: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (Nov. 5)