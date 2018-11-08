Same-store sale dip at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) reports same-store sales fell 0.2% in FQ4. Total sales were down 0.8% to $966M (-0.3% constant currency).

Gross margin was flat at 49.5% of sales. SG&A expenses were up slightly to 37.9% as higher wages and marketing costs factored in. Inventory was up 1.4% Y/Y.

Looking ahead, Sally Beauty expects full-year same-store sales to be flat vs. -1.1% consensus. The company also expects full year adjusted operating earnings and operating margin to decline slightly as compared to a year ago.

