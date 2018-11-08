Anadarko Petroleum to sell midstream assets to Western Gas Partners for $4B

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) agrees to sell virtually all of its remaining midstream assets, including pipelines, to its Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) MLP for $4.015B in cash and units.

In the Delaware Basin of west Texas, WES will acquire 100% stakes in DBM Oil Services and APC Water Holdings and 50% stakes in two gas plants; in Colorado's DJ Basin, the acquired assets include 100% interests in the DJ Basin Oil System and the Wattenberg plant as well as equity stakes in several pipelines.

"The size of this asset sale... highlights the tremendous value of Anadarko's midstream business," says APC Chairman, President and CEO Al Walker.