Trevena to cut 1/3 of workforce after FDA rejection of oliceridine

In the wake of the FDA's rejection of its marketing application for pain med oliceridine, Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) will implement a restructuring plan including the termination of ~1/3 of its headcount. It will record a $1.3M cash charge this quarter related to the initiative which it says should save more than $3.5M in annual expenses.

Q3 results included revenue of $3M and a net loss of ($4.5). Quick assets totaled $70M at the end of September and should be sufficient to fund operations into Q2 2020.