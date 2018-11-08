Bombardier sells units for $900M, cuts 5,000 jobs

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) is offloading two of its units for $900M, selling its turboprop program to a subsidiary of Longview Aviation Capital and its business aircraft flight and training activities to CAE.

The company is also slashing 5,000 jobs and announced sweeping changes to its business operations aimed at "optimizing production and further reducing indirect costs."

Earnings for Q3: Net profit of $149M compared with a net loss of $100M last year when the company was making heavy investments in various segments including planes.

Bombardier also forecast 2019 revenue to grow by 10% to $18 billion or more, driven by a pickup in deliveries of its Global 7500 business jets.

