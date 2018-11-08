Western Gas Partners, Western Gas Equity Partners to merge

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) announce a merger agreement which will result in a simplified midstream structure.

WGP will acquire all of the outstanding publicly held common units of WES and substantially all WES common units owned by Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a unit-for-unit, tax-free exchange.

WES will survive as a partnership with no publicly traded equity, owned 98% by WGP and 2% by APC; WES incentive distribution rights and general partner units will be eliminated.

WES unitholders will receive 1.525 WGP common units for each WES common unit in a tax-free exchange, which represents a 7.6% premium to WES's closing price on Nov. 7.

In conjunction with the merger deal, WES agrees to acquire substantially all of APC's remaining midstream assets for $4.015B, to be financed 50% with cash and 50% with equity issued to APC.